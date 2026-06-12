New Delhi, A Delhi court has granted bail to a woman accused of being part of a group that duped people by posing as Enforcement Directorate officials, saying that "no fruitful purpose shall be served by keeping the accused behind bars". Delhi court grants bail to woman accused in fake ED raid on elderly couple

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi granted bail to accused Pooja Rajput on a personal bond of ₹25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

In an order dated June 11, the court said, "Investigation against Pooja is stated to be complete, and she has spent a considerable time in custody. The chargesheet has already been filed against the accused, and this is the first bail application..."

According to the prosecution, Rajput was part of a conspiracy to cheat people by posing as Enforcement Directorate officials.

In February, an FIR was lodged after three people masquerading as ED officials entered the New Friends Colony residence of 86-year-old retired architect, R C Sabharwal.

Under the pretence of conducting a raid, the accused allegedly threatened the family members, seized their mobile phones and directed them to place jewellery and cash on a table.

During investigation, police arrested Rajput along with Rekha Devi, a domestic worker employed at the complainant's residence. They alleged that Rajput, who is Rekha's sister-in-law, was part of the conspiracy to cheat the elderly couple.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, contending that the offence was serious and that two accused persons were still absconding.

The court, however, noted that co-accused Rekha was stated to be the main perpetrator behind the offence and that the recovery made from Rajput's house pertained to uniforms and ID cards allegedly belonging to co-accused Prakash, whose arrest had already been secured.

The court also observed that the investigation against Rajput was complete, the charge sheet had already been filed, and she had spent considerable time in custody.

"No fruitful purpose shall be served by keeping the accused behind bars. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and nature of the offence, the accused is admitted to bail on his furnishing bail bond for the sum of ₹25,000 with two sureties each in the like amount," the court said.

While granting bail, the court directed the accused not to contact or visit the complainant or witnesses and not to do anything that could hamper the due process of law.

The court also directed her to keep her mobile phone switched on at all times, provide details of the number to the investigating officer and seek prior permission before leaving the country.

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