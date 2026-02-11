Delhi court seeks detailed status report in Janakpuri biker death probe

New Delhi, A court here has directed the Delhi Police to file a detailed status report in connection with an FIR lodged in the death of a 25-year-old biker who died after falling into an uncovered DJB pit. FILE: Spot where a biker lost his life after falling into an uncovered pit at an under-construction Delhi Jal Board pipeline site at Professor Joginder Singh Marg, Janakpuri in New Delhi. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

On the intervening night of February 5-6, Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi's Janakpuri.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla, while hearing the applications, directed the Investigating Officer in the case to file a detailed status report on February 13.

In an order dated February 10, the court said, "IO/ SHO are directed to file a status report of the investigation done in the present matter along with position and working condition of the CCTV cameras nearby the spot in question, covering the alleged incident. The status report be filed on the next date of hearing February 13 at 2:00 PM."

The same day, the court granted interim protection to two contractors against whom arrest warrants were issued in connection with the case.

The court granted anticipatory bail to Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, against whom arrest warrants were issued on Monday, and ordered that no coercive steps should be taken against them till the next date of hearing

Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home when he fell into a pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, while three Delhi Jal Board officials have been suspended.

The Delhi Police has arrested a sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, and a labourer, Yogesh, who have been sent to judicial custody.

The sub-contractor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into the pit, delaying police and emergency response.

The 23-year-old labourer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities about the incident and misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him.