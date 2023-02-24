Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court to hear arguments in Aaftab case on March 7

Delhi court to hear arguments in Aaftab case on March 7

ByDeepankar Malviya
Feb 24, 2023 11:17 PM IST

On Friday, additional sessions judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar listed the matter for hearing arguments on March 7 after Aaftab was physically produced before the court

A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala, suspected of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces.

Aaftab Poonawala is suspected of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. (ANI)

On Friday, additional sessions judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar listed the matter for hearing arguments on March 7 after Aaftab was physically produced before the court. ASJ Kakkar was earlier assigned the case for further hearing by principal district and sessions judge of Dwarka district court Narottam Kaushal.

The Delhi police had filed a detailed charge sheet in the matter on January 24 along with evidence. Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla on February 7 took cognizance of the 6,629-page charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the case.

According to the charge sheet, Poonawala (28) killed Walkar (27), on May 18, 2022, at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi and dismembered her body, which he disposed of piecemeal over several months.

