Delhi: Covid cases cross 1k after 69 days; fewer than 1% hospitalised

There were more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since February 10 this year, data released by the state government showed on Wednesday.

Delhi added 1,104 cases on February 10, when the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of infections was flattening out.

The number is the highest in 69 days and amounted to 5.70% of the 17,701 samples tested, coming at a time when there is some concern that the outbreak may be spreading quicker than it has lately. The spurt comes at a time when virtually all Covid-related restrictions were dropped, and has prompted some – the mandatory wearing of masks when in a public place – to be brought back.

Senior officials said that the government is on alert and is closely monitoring the spike. “We have prepared our infrastructure for the worst case, but what we need to see is that hospital admissions continue to remain low and there is nothing to panic about,” said a senior health official on Wednesday, asking not to be named.

Data showed that on Wednesday, 91 people were admitted to the city’s Covid hospitals. Out of a total of 9,737 available beds, 99.07% beds continued to remain vacant, which according to health experts was a positive sign.

“Hospital admissions are the biggest marker for the intensity of infections in the Capital and that continues to remain low. We definitely need to be cautious but there is no need to panic,” said Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during Omicron induced fifth Covid wave in the Capital.