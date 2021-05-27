Delhi: Covid positivity rate below 2% for two days now

The Capital’s Covid-19 graph continued on its downward trajectory on Thursday, with daily infections falling sharply, as Delhi added 1,072 new cases of Covid-19, over 400 fewer than the previous day.

Thursday’s case count, the lowest in a single-day since March 30 (when it added 992 cases) came on the back of just over 70,000 tests and at a positivity rate of 1.53%, a number that has now dropped for 21 consecutive days.

The positivity rate has now stayed below 5% for a week, and below 2% for two days. The World Health Organization recommends a number below 5% for two-weeks, for an outbreak to regarded as under control in a region.

The average daily test positivity rate over the past week fell to 2.7% on Thursday, and has stayed below 5% for four days now.

Delhi struggled with test positivity rates over 30% for 12 straight days between end April and early May, as cases and deaths spiralled out of control. The positivity rate in Delhi hit an all-time high of 36.24% on April 22, at the peak of the caseload of the fourth wave.

The city also saw 117 people succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday. While fatalities have dropped over the past few days, they have remained in the triple digits for 44 days. The seven-day average deaths on Thursday, however, fell to 176, the lowest since April 20.

On May 3 in Delhi, 448 people died of Covid-19, the most in one day so far.

Active cases are also at their lowest in over 50 days, as infections fall and more people who contracted the disease recover. This has freed up hospital beds in wards as well as intensive care units (ICUs). The state government’s Covid-19 dashboard showed that 76% out Delhi’s 28,701 Covid-19 hospital beds were vacant as of 6pm on Thursday, while nearly half the 6,887 ICU beds, and over 18,000 oxygen-equipped beds were free.