Delhi Covid surge: Eateries, bars to be closed, pvt offices to shift to WFH

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars, and asked private offices, except those engaged in essential services, to shift to work from home (WFH) mode amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“...restaurants will be allowed only home delivery and takeaway of food items,” said a DDMA order that came into force immediately.

The exempted category of private offices includes banks, insurance, mediclaim, and pharmaceutical firms, etc.

The DDMA warned of action including under the Disaster Management Act and fines in case anyone is found violating the order. It asked authorities to ensure compliance with the order.

The order came as the positivity rate in Delhi touched the 25% mark on Monday, up from 23.5% the previous day. The rate is the highest since May 6 when 26.3% of all samples returned positive. Delhi added 19,166 cases on Monday, around 3,500 fewer than the Sunday count of 22,751. This drop was likely due to lower testing usually on Sundays and public holidays.

The hospitalisation rate remains low. Despite more than 65,000 active Covid-19 cases in the city, fewer than 2,000 hospital beds were occupied on Monday. Over 14,000 people recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The DDMA order noted Covid-19 cases, including those of Omicron variant, were rapidly increasing. “Therefore, it has been felt necessary that some more additional restrictions are required to be imposed in Delhi to contain the spread....”

The decision is part of stricter measures planned to check spike in cases even as the government has decided against imposing a lockdown.

The move is expected to be disruptive with traders and the hospitality industry saying there will be significant economic losses and the wages and employment of people in the sector will suffer. Medical experts said the curbs may be disproportionate to the threat driven by the Omicron variant which is manifesting in a less virulent manner.

An official said the decision to increase curbs was taken after a jump was recorded in the number of deaths.

The city recorded 17 deaths on Sunday and Monday, the highest since June 16. An interim analysis of the fatalities showed that over 75% of the 46 deaths that took place between January 5 and 9 were of unvaccinated people. At least 21 of the fatalities had an incidental Covid-19 positive test since they were likely admitted due to other illnesses, which may or may not have been made worse by the viral disease.

Kabir Suri, president, the National Restaurants Association of India, said the sector has been one of the worst-hit. “We were the first ones to be shut and almost the last ones to restart during the first and second lockdowns and I reckon that this third wave is going to be even worse than last year. We somehow survived so far, but with the new guidelines announced... in Delhi it seems highly unlikely that we can sustain any longer,” he said in a statement.

“We are also very worried about the fate of 301,715 people employed in Delhi restaurants. We don’t want them to suffer but unfortunately, we don’t have adequate resources to support them for long.”

Confederation of All India Traders general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said instead of imposing a ban, it will be more appropriate to enforce Covid protection protocols at restaurants. “The restaurant owners should be responsible for implementing such protocols in restaurants.” He added the ban could leave thousands jobless.

An official defended the move, saying restaurants were a risk since people needed to remove their masks to eat or drink. “It is well known that crowding in closed spaces accelerates the transmission of coronavirus. It was unanimously felt that such places may turn into super-spreaders even after 50% seating capacity cap already in place and thus it was decided to close the restaurants and bars,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Jugal Kishore, head, the department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, said drastic restrictions would not bring any further benefits. “The poor working on daily wages and in restaurants would be greatly affected by closing down. Health services also get affected due to curfew, which may have an effect on overall health conditions of the people.”