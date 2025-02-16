Delhi: CVC orders probe amid Kejriwal ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the renovation of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, marking the latest chapter in a controversy regarded to have played a role in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being voted out of power. The former residence of Delhi ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines. (HT File)

The probe, ordered on February 14, will examine complaints about the refurbishment of 6, Flag Staff Road — a Public Works Department (PWD) bungalow where Kejriwal resided during his tenure between 2015 and 2024. The investigation follows two complaints filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vijender Gupta in October 2024.

“After examination of the factual report regarding your complaint 76218/2024, CVO Central Public Works Department has been advised to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter,” the CVC said in its communication to Gupta, seen by HT.

The AAP hit back, alleging that the media was “barred” from inspecting the bungalow in order to hide the fact that no violations took place.

The controversy over the residence, which the BJP branded as “Sheesh Mahal” (palace of mirrors), emerged as a potent political weapon that splintered AAP’s armour of incorruptibility. The BJP, which secured a decisive victory by winning 48 of 70 seats, used the renovation scandal alongside other corruption allegations to paint Kejriwal as just another politician — far from the muffler-wrapped technocrat who had captured Delhi’s imagination a decade ago.

Gupta, welcoming the probe, accused the former chief minister of “blatant corruption”. “Arvind Kejriwal, who came to power swearing that he will not live in a big bungalow and will not use big cars, spent nearly ₹50 crore on the renovation of his official bungalow and fitting it with luxurious appliances and fixtures,” he said.

Delhi, unlike other states, does not have a dedicated chief minister’s residence, with previous chief ministers occupying different government bungalows. Kejriwal was the only chief minister to reside at 6, Flag Staff Road.

The investigation adds to mounting pressure on Kejriwal, who suffered a personal setback in the election, losing his own seat to BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma by 4,089 votes. The Central Bureau of Investigation has already initiated a preliminary inquiry into the same matter.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar raised concerns over alleged media restrictions at 6, Flag Staff Road. “If there was any rule violation, why didn’t BJP allow the media inside? Because the truth would have been exposed— there is no golden toilet, no swimming pool, and no minibar. That’s why the media was kept out,” she said, referring to talking points used by the BJP to attack the AAP in the run-up to the Delhi polls.

Kakkar also demanded a probe into the alleged “extravagant expenditure” in refurbishing the Prime Minister’s residence.

Separately, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also demanded a probe into the renovations at the bungalow. “Action must be taken against whoever is found guilty,” Yadav said in a statement.

In January, weeks before the election, the BJP cited a purported Comptroller and Auditor General report alleging ₹2,026 crore in losses from the excise policy. While that report’s existence could not be independently verified and was never tabled in the Delhi assembly, it added to the opposition’s narrative of systemic corruption.

AAP framed the allegations as political victimisation, in the run-up to the elections. The residence scandal coincided with came on the back of the allegations of impropriety on the excise policy investigation that saw several AAP leaders imprisoned.