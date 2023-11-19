Delhi DDA flat scheme registration begins from Nov 24; price details revealed

Starting November 24, the Delhi District Authority (DDA) will open registrations for potential buyers of the 32,000 newly-constructed flats under its Festival Housing Scheme, 2023.

The Delhi Development Authority (File Photo/HT)

The flats, DDA officials said, will be sold through an e-auction, and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Also, there will be a nominal registration fee and registrants will get at least 20 days to physically inspect the flats.

Where are the flats located?

These are located at Dwarka in southwest Delhi, Loknayak Puram in west Delhi, and Narela in northwest Delhi.

What is the distribution of flats?

Of the total 32,000 flats, as many as 1100 luxury ones (including penthouses), overlooking DDA's upcoming golf course, are on offer at Sector 19B, Dwarka, for high-income groups (HIGs). Dwarka Sector 14 and Loknayak Puram, meanwhile, are home to 316 and 647 middle-income groups (MIG) flats on offer.

As for EWS (economically weaker section) flats, 1008 are in Dwarka Sector 14, 728 in Sector 19B, and 224 Loknayak Puram.

In Narela, on the other hand, more than 32,000 flats across various categories will be on sale.

What is the price of flats?

Category Minimum price Penthouse ₹ 5 crore Super-high income group ₹ 2.5 crore High-income group ₹ 1.4 crore Middle-income group ₹ 1 crore Low-income group ₹ 23 lakh EWS ₹ 11.5 lakh

Additional details

In Narela, the LIG and EWS flats will be made available to ensure there are enough occupants in a block, so that providing common facilities is not an issue, DDA officials said. Additionally, buyers can choose their flat in a preferred floor and locality, doing so by paying a booking amount.

