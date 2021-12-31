Delhi: DMRC completes first tunnelling drive on Phase 4 Metro corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it has completed constructing a 1.4km long tunnel at the Krishna Park Extension--the first ever tunneling stretch on the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor--with the help of a tunnel boring machine (TBM).

The main tunneling work on the stretch commenced in April this year and met several constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns. The tunnel breakthrough achieved on Friday was done using a 73-metre long TBM, in the presence of DMRC’s managing director, Dr. Mangu Singh, along with other senior officials.

Currently, two parallel circular tunnels are being constructed for up and down movement on this stretch, which is part of the 2.2km long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur. DRMC officials said tunneling work on the other parallel tunnel will commence soon.

“This new tunnel is a continuation of the Magenta line tunnel, which was constructed for the Botanical Garden – Janakpuri West corridor that is currently operational. The tunnel constructed is approximately 14 to 16 metres deep. Over a thousand rings have been installed in the tunnel. It has an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. The alignment of the tunnel runs along the Outer ring road...,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director of corporate communications, DMRC.

Officials said the tunnel has been built using earth pressure balancing method (EPBM) technology, with concrete lining made up of precast tunnel rings.

As part of the works approved in phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project, about 27km of underground lines will be constructed across the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Aerocity-Tughlaqabad and the Maujpur-Majlis Park corridors. The Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor will have underground section of 7.74km.

