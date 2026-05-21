New Delhi, A 77-year-old man suffering from a severely enlarged prostate was treated using an advanced minimally invasive laser procedure at a Delhi hospital, doctors said on Thursday. Delhi: Doctors treat elderly with enlarged prostate using minimally invasive laser procedure

The procedure was carried out at RG Hospitals, where doctors used the Minimally Invasive Laser Enucleation of the Prostate technique to remove the enlarged prostate tissue while preserving urinary control and reducing recovery time.

According to the hospital, the patient had been facing prolonged difficulty in passing urine along with repeated episodes of urinary retention that had significantly affected his quality of life. Investigations revealed chronic cystitis and an enlarged to nearly 300 cc .

Further tests confirmed benign prostatic hyperplasia with chronic prostatitis, ruling out malignancy.

Doctors said the patient was assessed for surgery despite having hypothyroidism and arthritis, both of which were under control. During the procedure, surgeons observed significant enlargement of the prostate and bladder changes associated with long-term urinary obstruction.

The surgery was performed using a minimally invasive approach, enabling complete removal of the enlarged tissue, doctors said, adding that special care was taken to preserve urinary function during the procedure.

The patient's catheter was removed on the second day, and he was discharged the same day after a total hospital stay of two days, the hospital said. On follow-up, he reported improved urinary flow and effective bladder emptying without loss of urinary control.

Dr Kapil Jain, Senior Consultant, Urology, said cases involving very large prostates require both advanced technology and surgical precision. He said the MiLEP technique allows complete removal of enlarged tissue while preserving structures responsible for urinary function.

The hospital said the case highlighted the effectiveness of minimally invasive laser procedures in managing complex prostate conditions with shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.

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