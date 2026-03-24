Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26: Most Delhi industries shift to PNG, only 67 still on LPG

The Delhi government’s Economic Survey 2025-26 said a majority of the capital’s industries have transitioned to piped natural gas (PNG), with only 67 units currently operating on LPG (liquified petroleum gas). Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with cabinet ministers at the Delhi Budget session on Monday. (HT Photo)

These units are also expected to shift to PNG soon, the report said, adding that a new startup policy has been framed to incentivise industrial growth.

“Out of a total of 2,049 industries in Delhi, 1,890 are now running on PNG, while 67 are on approved LPG. The remaining 92 industries have moved out of Delhi,” the report said.

The survey said the Delhi Startup Policy has been formulated to foster entrepreneurship from the early education stage. Key focus sectors include education, healthcare, tourism, transportation, automotive, e-governance, fintech, e-waste management, robotics, green technology, biopharma and medical devices, among others.

“The support being provided includes infrastructure development, setting up of incubator hub networks, R&D centres and co-working spaces. Further, a startup portal is being developed as a one-stop platform for individuals, startups and incubators seeking information or incentives under the policy,” the report said.

It added that an “Industrial Ideathon 2025” was also organised to provide participants a platform to showcase their technical, managerial and analytical skills.

To curb pollution from illegal units, the survey said a first-ever mapping of polluting industries was conducted across notified industrial areas, redevelopment zones and non-conforming areas.

“Based on the survey, over 700 air- and water-polluting units in conforming areas have been sealed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, while more than 300 such units in non-conforming areas have been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” it added.