Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26: Social welfare spending rises, women helpline calls at 253K

Delhi’s social welfare framework has seen continued expansion over the past two financial years, with a focus on women’s safety, child development, and targeted support schemes, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with cabinet ministers at the Delhi Budget session on Monday. (HT Photo)

The “Women in Distress Helpline” (181), transferred from the Delhi Commission for Women to the Department of Women and Child Development in 2024, handled 224,729 calls in 2024-25 and 253,704 calls in 2025-26 (till January 2026), reflecting sustained utilisation of the service.

Social security and welfare remains a key area of public spending, with an allocation of ₹10,110 crore in 2025-26, accounting for 17% of the total scheme budget. This includes support for vulnerable groups through pensions, welfare schemes, and targeted interventions.

In the women and child development sector, schemes under the integrated child development services and child protection mechanisms continue to be implemented through anganwadi centres and institutional support systems. Crisis intervention centres and helpline services form part of the safety net aimed at addressing cases of distress and violence.

The survey indicates the scale of welfare outreach, with over 1,500 dispensaries and 1,181 private hospitals forming part of the broader social support ecosystem, while 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 64 primary urban health centres provide last-mile service delivery.

The report highlights continued efforts in nutrition, childcare, and protection services, alongside convergence with health and education programmes initiated last year. Institutional mechanisms for child welfare, including Child Welfare Committees and rehabilitation services, remain operational. The report notes that social welfare initiatives have been backed by increased budgetary allocation and sustained service delivery across vulnerable sections.