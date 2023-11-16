Delhi environment minister calls pollution review meeting today as city continues to choke

As Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) continue to reel under toxic air pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday called for a meeting with the concerned departments on the effective implementation of measures outlined in the Centre's air pollution control plan. According to reports, the meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat at 1 pm. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai

“Since Diwali, wind speed is getting slower and temperature is dipping. Our effort is to ensure the implementation of GRAP-IV restrictions and other measures to curb pollution. We have called a review meeting of the concerning departments today,” Rai told news agency PTI.

A few days ago, Rai urged the concerned departments to establish a monitoring mechanism for overseeing the teams responsible for enforcing anti-air pollution measures.

The national capital has been grappling with hazardous levels of air quality due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighbouring states and industrial and vehicular emissions. On Thursday morning, the overall air quality fluctuated between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories with the AQI between 350-450. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at 7 am in Delhi's Bawana was recorded at 442, RK Puram was 418, Jahangirpuri was 441, Dwarka was 416, Alipur 415, Anand Vihar at 412, ITO at 412, and near the Delhi airport the AQI was recorded at 401.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

Meanwhile, buses not running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), electricity, or adhering to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) diesel emission standards may be barred from entering the national capital in view of the pollution situation, reported PTI. According to the report, the restrictions will aim to curb the emissions from traditional diesel-powered buses - which are identified as major contributors to the deteriorating air quality.

(With inputs from agencies)

