Delhi excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal dismisses case amid ED searches

Amid reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched search operations at several locations in multiple states as part of the ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the case.

“They should arrest (Manish Sisodia). I fail to understand the excise case. A BJP leader said it was a scam of ₹1.5lakh crore, but Delhi has only ₹70,000crore budget. Another leader said it was a scam of ₹8,000 crore, another said it was ₹1,100 crore scam, LG said it was ₹144crore scam while the CBI in its FIR said it was a ₹1 crore scam…What is the scam? They carried out raids at Manish Sisodia (excise minister) residence in which nothing was found. They searched his locker and also went to his village to find out if Manish had purchased land… but nothing was found,” Kejriwal said in a press conference on Friday morning.

Kejriwal said the BJP-led central government should do some positive work rather than being obsessed with CBI and ED.

“If they do won’t so some positive work, how will country progress like this. Unleashing CBI-ED against everyone…creating terror…this is not how the country will progress,” Kejriwal said.

CBI in August registered a case in alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of excise policy and has made Sisodia an accused.

After the BJP on Thursday released another “sting operation” video purportedly showing a liquor trader claiming corruption in framing and implementation of Delhi’s 2021-22 excise policy, Sisodia dismissed the purported sting and dared the CBI to arrest him if there is any truth in it or else it should be treated as another conspiracy against AAP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise.

The story will be updated when BJP responds to Kejriwal’s charges.

