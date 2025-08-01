Delhi: Four assaulted in Dwarka after honking dispute

A 34-year-old Rohini court staffer and three of his friends were allegedly assaulted and injured in a violent road rage incident outside a food court in Dwarka Sector 10, police said on Thursday, adding that a group of seven to eight men attacked them with stones and beer bottles after an argument over honking. The complainant, a court clerk, told police that the attack occurred around 3am after he and his friends arrived at the open-air food court in their car and honked in an attempt to get the attention of a restaurant staffer. (Representational image)

The complainant, a court clerk, told police that the attack occurred around 3am after he and his friends arrived at the open-air food court in their car and honked in an attempt to get the attention of a restaurant staffer. Two vehicles — a black Mahindra Thar and a white BMW — were already parked there.

“One of the men standing near the Thar objected to the honking and began hurling abuses. Soon, others joined him, dragged us out of the car, and started assaulting us. They kicked and punched us, hit us with stones and beer bottles, and even targeted our car, smashing its windows,” the clerk stated in the FIR.

His friends tried to intervene but were also beaten. One of them sustained a serious head injury, while the complainant was struck on the forehead. “They surrounded us. When we tried to escape, they chased and attacked us again,” the FIR notes. Eventually, one of the friends managed to call the police, after which the attackers fled in their vehicles.

Police said the PCR team reached the spot and rushed the injured men to Max Hospital. An FIR under sections of assault and wrongful restraint has been filed.

While the area lacks CCTV cameras, and eyewitnesses didn’t see the vehicle numbers, police said they have found a lead.

“We scanned alternative routes to find usable footage. We have identified the accused and are conducting raids in Dwarka and west Delhi to nab them,” an investigator said, requesting anonymity.

The victims could not record their statements immediately due to their injuries, police said, but later approached the police station to initiate the complaint.

Three of the four men were injured and are currently undergoing treatment, police confirmed.