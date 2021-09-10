Delhi gets 36 new Covid-19 cases

The city added 36 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, at a positivity rate of 0.05%, according to data from the state government’s daily health bulletin.

Over the past week, Delhi has added an average of 40 cases each day. There have been fewer than 100 new cases a day on average for the past 74 days now. As a result of the low fresh infection count, the test positivity rate — the percentage of tested samples that return positive — has been below 0.1% for 33 days in a row, below 1% for 103 and below 5% for 113 days.

No deaths of the viral infection were added for the second straight day, and the ninth time this month, as new cases and fatalities remained at record lows. These metrics in Delhi have been lower only during the initial weeks of the pandemic in March last year.

Delhi has added just one death of the infection this month, on September 7, and has recorded 16 deaths of the infection over the past month, showed state government data.

The active case count also fell below the 400 mark on Friday, after creeping over that number on two days — September 8 and 9.

So far, 1,438,154 people in Delhi have contracted the infection and 25,083 have died, according to government records.