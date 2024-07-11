Delhi government increases rates for pollution certificates for vehicles; check new prices

The Delhi government on Thursday revised the pollution-checking rates after 13 years. This means that the fees for the issuance of pollution certificates for vehicles have increased. The Delhi government on Thursday revised the pollution-checking rates after 13 years.

The revised rates for Petrol, CNG, or LPG two and three-wheelers have been set at ₹80. The revised rates for Petrol, CNG, or LPG four-wheelers have been set at ₹110. For diesel-propelled vehicles, the pollution check rate has been set at ₹140.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision to revise the prices was taken to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, reported PTI.

"In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates," said Kailash Gahlot.

"We remain committed to maintaining Delhi’s air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards," he added.

With inputs from PTI