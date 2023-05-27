Delhi govt notifies draft scheme for premium bus service

In a bid to motivate people, especially those commuting to work every day, to ditch their private vehicles and choose public transport, the Delhi government on Saturday notified a draft scheme to run an intra-city premium buses service by engaging private bus operators who will charge demand-based fares.

Under the scheme, the government will offer comfortable, crowd-free, air-conditioned app-based CNG and electric bus transport services in the Capital. (HT Photo)

A transport department official, requesting anonymity, said that with the notification of the draft Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023, and its release in the public domain for suggestions and objections, the government has moved a step close to launching the scheme. The official added that the fare for these buses will not be regulated by the government.

The notification said that the “draft scheme is for premium buses operated under a valid aggregator license granted by the transport department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, to operate within the national capital territory of Delhi.”

Under the scheme, the government will offer comfortable, crowd-free, air-conditioned app-based CNG and electric bus transport services in the Capital. HT has seen a copy of the draft scheme. The draft scheme will be taken into consideration on or after 30 days with the objections, suggestions, or feedback received.

According to the draft scheme, the premium bus fare will be based on a dynamic pricing mechanism, where the fare may be higher during peak hours. As part of the measures to ensure the safety of women passengers, bus operators will provide a rapid response mechanism, including a panic button on the mobile and web-based app, for prompt redressal of complaints, the draft scheme said.

The scheme also said that bus operators cannot cancel a trip after accepting the hire charges from a passenger and in case of an emergency, the operator will have to provide an alternative vehicle or refund the fare paid by passengers without deduction. The operator has been permitted to determine the fare of the bus which will be displayed on the mobile and web-based application for the information of the general public. The fare will be higher than the fare of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses in alignment with the premium service.

This apart, bus operators will also display details of the driver including his photograph, license number, passenger service vehicle badge number (issued by the transport department after verification), and registration mark of the vehicle, along with transport and police helpline numbers prominently inside the bus.

The buses to be engaged in service should not be more than three years old, the draft scheme said, adding that buses must have a live-tracking system, two CCTVs in each bus, and an emergency request button. The booking details of these buses will also be available on the transport department’s “One Delhi” app to discover buses/routes, book rides and make payments, according to the draft scheme.

According to the draft scheme, every bus operator will have to maintain a fleet of at least 50 buses and must launch the operations within 90 days from the date of issuance of the licence. The government will neither procure the buses nor play any role in their operations but will provide the licence to eligible operators.

To ensure that the bus operators do not violate the norms the government will ask for a list of all vehicles, proof of adequate parking spaces available for the vehicles, fitness certificates of the buses, and install CCTVs in the buses.

A second official said that the app will have a feature to increase the efficacy of the complaints redressal mechanism and enhance the safety of passengers. “The bus operators will have to incorporate a feature on the app to facilitate complaints, if any. The license holder will submit a summary of complaints along with clarification/explanation to the transport authorities every month,” said the second official.

Earlier this month the Delhi government approved the draft scheme and sent it to lieutenant governor VK Saxena for approval.

The objections and suggestions can be sent to the transport commissioner at 5/9 Under Hill Road, Delhi -110054 or commtpt@nic.in or tptassta@gmail.com.

Despite the expansion of the Metro service, Delhi’s buses are the city’s most popular form of public transport, with around 3.5 million people using the system every day. In comparison, the daily average ridership of the Delhi Metro is 4.5 million. Currently, the Capital has around 7,200 buses under DTC and the cluster scheme. The state government aims to increase the strength of the fleet to 11,000 and to ensure that 80% of all public buses in Delhi are electric by 2025.

Between 2000 and 2012, Delhi used to have Whiteline buses that provided connectivity between fixed points in the city, as well as between Delhi and Noida. They were private buses that ran under the government mandate, had a fixed route, and were popular among office commuters.“Whiteline buses were stage carriage buses, which means they stopped at every stop on the identified routes. Initially, there were around 700 Whiteline buses which got discontinued due to various reasons, including low profit,” said a Delhi transport department official.

“The app-based premium buses will be more flexible and personalised. These buses can potentially reduce congestion, improve efficiency, and offer quality and convenience to both captive and choice riders,” said Amit Bhatt, managing director, India of the International Council on Clean Transportation.

