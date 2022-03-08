Delhi government pushes for urban farming in new drive
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government was planning to start an ‘urban farming’ campaign from next month, with an aim to encourage residents of the city to grow vegetables on their rooftops and verandahs.
Rai said the government will hold a roundtable conference with experts on April 25, and the best suggestions from these talks will be incorporated into the government’s urban farming campaign. Residents will also be trained to help them grow vegetables in small spaces.
To this effect, the city will also get ward-level action plans as well as environmental committees, which are likely to be represented by NGOs, RWAs, environment enthusiasts, MLAs and councillors.
“Urban areas in Delhi are becoming more crowded, with farms and greenery now transitioning to concrete houses... In such a situation, Delhi is bound to face a shortage of space when it comes to future plantation drives and for that, we want to introduce the concept of urban farming,” said Rai on Monday.
“For people in Delhi who have terraces, verandahs and have access to sunlight, you can start farming in your own home, which will help meet the needs of fruits and vegetables on an everyday basis. This will reduce excessive consumption of any chemical products and is also a step towards preserving Delhi’s environment,” he added.
Residents in each ward will be trained by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, which will also be part of the roundtable conference on April 25.
“A centralised training programme will be initiated through master trainers and they will then train the rest of the population,” said Rai.
