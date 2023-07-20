Delhi govt restricts sale of common painkillers during dengue season

Delhi government’s department of drugs control on Thursday wrote to chemist associations of Delhi directing them to avoid over-the-counter sale of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) including aspirin, ibuprofen, and diclofenac. The pharmacies can sell these medicines only against the prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner. The order was issued keeping in mind the rising cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in the national capital. (Representational image)

“They (chemists) are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemists if they are found flouting this advice,” the letter by KR Chawla, head of the drugs control authority, said.

Senior officials from the department said that the advisory was issued because the use of unsupervised NSAIDs is known to destroy platelets in human blood. The over-the-counter use of such medicines can be harmful among patients infected with diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

In the letter, Chawla said there is a possibility of vector-borne diseases to witness a spike in the coming weeks on account of monsoon showers. The recent flooding in certain parts of the Capital is also likely to increase the possibility of infections in these areas.

Members of chemist associations in the city said that this was a routine exercise undertaken by the Delhi government around this time of the year when rains bring risk of increased cases of vector-borne diseases.

“We receive such directions a few times every year, especially during the monsoon time. It often happens that when multiple members of a family fall ill, everyone relies on the medicine that was prescribed to one member and keeps buying the medicine over the counter. There are also times when people do not want to visit a doctor and ask for medicines from their local chemists. When such warnings are issued, we ask our members to ensure that there is no such sale because a violation can lead to cancellation of licence,” said Sandeep Nangia, president of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

Healthcare experts warned that the unmonitored use of these drugs may turn fatal for patients affected by vector-borne illnesses.

Dr Anurag Saxena, head of the department of internal medicine at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, said that these drugs, while commonly used to manage pain and inflammation, have been found to cause platelet destruction in human blood.

Controlled use of these drugs is warranted because dengue and chikungunya cause a lot of body ache along with fever. So, caution in using such painkillers must be adhered to, Dr Saxena said.

“Such painkillers should best be avoided, but if very necessary, then should only be used in the dosages as prescribed by a qualified doctor. This restriction comes in the wake of a surge in cases of dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses in the region, referred to as mosquitogenic-diseases,” he said.

Dr Saxena added, “Platelets play a critical role in blood clotting, and their depletion can lead to severe bleeding and complications, especially in patients affected by vector-borne diseases like dengue. When these drugs are used without proper medical supervision, the risk of adverse outcomes increases significantly. Thus, it is essential for the public to be aware of this restriction and take it seriously.”

