Delhi govt to create micro containment zones to check Covid-19 spread

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will soon create micro containment zones in the national capital to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He also called on the recovered patients to come forward and donate their plasma.

“The Delhi government has prepared a plan to beat the coronavirus. Under this, more than 80 thousand tests are being conducted in Delhi every day. In addition, infection will be prevented by creating micro containment zones. There is an appeal to patients recovering from Covid-19 to come forward and save people's lives by donating plasma,” the health minister tweeted, along with a video of him talking to reporters.

दिल्ली सरकार ने कोरोना को मात देने का प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। इसके तहत दिल्ली में रोज़ 80 हजार से ज्यादा टेस्ट हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन्स बनाकर संक्रमण को रोका जाएगा। कोरोना से ठीक हुए मरीजों से अपील है कि आगे आए और प्लाज्मा दान करके लोगों का जीवन बचाएं। pic.twitter.com/ywG0Fjfgl3 — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 5, 2021

When asked about the spread of the Covid-19 variants in the city, Jain said, “I will leave it to the scientists. Many variants are being talked about. Scientists say that the virus spreads rapidly in this wave but it is less severe.”

The Delhi health minister’s comments came a day after the national capital reported over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases - the first time this year - and 21 related fatalities. The positivity rate after Sunday's surge went up to 4.64 per cent with 86,899 samples tested on the day.

While there are no micro containment zones within the city, the number of containment zones has been gradually increasing and currently stands at 2,917 according to latest data. A month ago, on March 5, there were 591 containment zones active in Delhi, according to a bulletin from the health department.

For collection of the plasma from recovered patients, the Delhi government’s current guidelines say that the donor should be between 18 and 60 years of age, should have been initially diagnosed with Covid-19 and should have fully recovered and exhibit no symptoms of the disease for two weeks.