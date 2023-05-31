The Delhi government will hold a 10-day theatre festival between June 15 and 25, to provide children aged 8-16 years a platform to learn theatre, acting and other skills from National School of Drama (NSD) professionals during the ongoing summer vacations, a senior government official aware of the development said on Tuesday. The 10-day festival will be held at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti near Rajghat. (File photo)

Both Delhi residents and those living outside the city can register for the festival that will be held at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, near Rajghat, the official said. There is no registration fee, and the only criteria for application is the required age bracket, the official added.

“The exercise is aimed at helping children grow by teaching them new skills. It will not only help them grow emotionally but make them understand the society in a meaningful manner. The festival is also aimed at promoting tourism in the Capital,” the official added.

The festival is being organised by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation .

According to the official, registrations began on May 29, and will close after the first 250 participants complete the registration process. The participants will go through a screening process on June 12 at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. The official added that 150 children, of the total 250, will be selected based on their performance in the audition.

“The selected children will undergo training by NSD experts in acting, dialogue delivery, and theatre,” said a Delhi tourism official.

The official said training workshops will be held between June 15 and 24, and between June 19 and 24, the trained participants will enact plays on themes of animal welfare, environment, social problems and other related issues. The list of themes is yet to be finalised, said the official.

Suman Viadya, festival controller at National School of Drama, said the children theatre festival is happening for the first time in Delhi, and added that it is a great opportunity for the children to learn acting and theatre. “The selected children will be trained by experts from NSD. It will help the children develop communication skills and build confidence,” said Vaidya.

The final list of 150 candidates will be uploaded on the Delhi tourism website on June 13.

