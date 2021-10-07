Delhi govt allows use of loudspeakers for Ramlila, Dussehra till midnight

The organisers of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Ramlila and other religious functions will be allowed to use loudspeakers till 12 midnight, the Delhi government said on Thursday. The department of environment said in an order that the timing for the use of loudspeakers has been extended up to October 16 in “public interest.”

"Lt Governor of Delhi has considered the request in public interest and has accorded permission to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight with immediate effect up to October 16," an order read.

The organisers will, however, still require separate permission from the Delhi Police to use loudspeakers.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already relaxed some of the restrictions on gatherings and large congregations, which were imposed in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, for the festive season till November 15.

In its latest guidelines, the DDMA has prohibited fairs and food stalls during festivals and people will be allowed to sit only on chairs by following proper social distancing.

The DDMA has also banned Chhath celebrations in public places and river banks in the city, triggering a backlash from Manoj Tiwari, a member of Parliament from Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will take out a ‘Rath Yatra’ from Saturday to interact with people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi and gather their opinion on holding Chhat puja at public places, reported PTI.

“There is no chance of Covid spread when people celebrate Chhat in public places because devotees get into only knee-deep water while offering prayers,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)