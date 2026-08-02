Delhi govt announces compensation for unnatural prison deaths

The Delhi government has notified a compensation scheme for families of prisoners who die an unnatural death in custody, providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh, depending on the circumstances, officials said on Sunday. The scheme excludes deaths due to natural causes or illness, the notification added. It will also not cover deaths occurring while escaping from prison or lawful custody or caused by disasters or calamities. (Representative Image)

The move, in line with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines, aims to ensure timely relief to affected families and strengthen accountability in prison administration.

According to a notification issued by the Home (General) Department, the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, will apply to cases of unnatural deaths in Delhi prisons on or after the date of its notification, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi govt to seek 27 acres for new Narela jail to ease burden on Tihar

₹ 7.5 lakh to be paid Officials said ₹7.5 lakh will be paid in cases where a prisoner dies due to clashes between inmates or alleged torture or assault by prison personnel. Compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to cases involving death by negligence by prison authorities or medical and paramedical personnel and cases of suicide.

The scheme excludes deaths due to natural causes or illness, the notification added. It will also not cover deaths occurring while escaping from prison or lawful custody or caused by disasters or calamities.

Also Read | LG nod for panel to implement scheme that would help poor prisoners

Jail superintendent will submit report In each case, the jail superintendent will have to submit the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, the prisoner’s medical history and details of treatment provided before death to the director general (prisons).

The cases will be examined by a committee headed by the director general (prisons), assistant inspector general (prisons), resident medical officer, deputy controller (accounts) and law officer as members. Based on their recommendation, a proposal for compensation will be sent to the administrative secretary of the department for approval. After the amount is disbursed, the jail superintendent will inform the NHRC.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law, human dignity, and constitutional values. She said any unnatural death in custody is a serious matter and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure transparency, accountability, and due process in such cases.