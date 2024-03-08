LG nod for panel to implement scheme that would help poor prisoners

New Delhi: LG VK Saxena has approved the formation of panels for implementation of a scheme that would provide financial aid to poor prisoners who cannot be released from jail due to financial constraints like non-payment of fines or bail amount, officials from the LG secretariat said on Friday. A scheme is in the offing that would provide financial aid to poor prisoners who cannot be released from jail due to financial constraints like non-payment of fines or bail amount, officials from the LG secretariat said on Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

An official from the secretariat said that the scheme would be likely to benefit nearly 162 prisoners in various jails of Delhi who are unable to be released due to financial constraints. “The approximate amount required to help these prisoners has been calculated to be ₹23,79,000 by the prison department. These prisoners comprise of 161 under trial prisoners and one convict,” the official added. The expenditure incurred to implement the scheme will be borne by the Centre.

In an official statement, the secretariat has said that the LG has taken note that implementation of this scheme has been delayed despite the union home minister writing to the state government in May last year to take advantage of the scheme for which the entire fund will be provided by the central government.

“Later in June, the union home secretary had also written a letter to the Delhi government for taking necessary action for the implementation of the scheme,” the statement adds.

The statement further adds that the union home minister in a letter dated May 23, 2023, addressed to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed about the scheme and the chief minister had forwarded the letter to minister (home) who in turn forwarded the same to the home department.

“The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to poor inmates, who are primarily deprived of social ties or are less educated or belong to low-income groups. This step will enable them to become a part of the mainstream of society as valuable citizens, after being released from jail,” the official added.

The home department of the Delhi government has proposed that an ‘empowered committee’ will have a district collector, district magistrate, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, deputy commissioner of police, superintendent of the concerned prison, judge in-charge of the concerned prison, and a nominee of the district judge. The ‘oversight committee’ will have principal secretary (Home/Jail), secretary (Law), secretary, State Legal Services Authority, DIG/IG (Prison), Registrar General of the High Court and a Special Commissioner of Police as its members, the official added.

