New Delhi, In a bid to strengthen the EV infrastructure, the Delhi government is likely to urge vehicle manufacturers to set up charging stations under its new EV policy, a senior government official said on Friday. Delhi govt eyes private push to expand EV infrastructure ahead of policy rollout

With the existing electric vehicle policy set to lapse by March-end, the government plans to finalise and notify the revised policy by then, looking to table the policy in the upcoming budget session.

"We have asked around 400 venders and vehicle-makers to explore setting up EV charging stations, and the Delhi government will provide all required assistance," an official said.

With its pollution-control action plan promoting greater adoption of electric vehicles, the Delhi government plans to add 7,000 EV charging stations across the city.

Currently, EV charging stations are mostly situated at Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro stations, and set up by power discoms. Delhi has around 8,800 EV charging stations at present, according to official data.

Now, the Delhi government plans to rope in private players and boost the number of stations in the city to meet the need.

"The Delhi Transco Limited shall be the nodal agency for planning, coordination, and implementation of public electric vehicle charging and battery swapping infrastructure in the NCT of Delhi," the official said.

Further, the government is planning to make space for public charging facilities at DTC bus depots.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh has said the government plans electrification of the entire Delhi Transport Corporation bus fleet.

"Government is also considering approval for 1,100 EV trucks of medium-size category for commercial purposes. A proposal was received from traders, and further details are being worked out," officials added.

According to Rajendra Kapoor, the chief of All India Motor Goods Transport Association, currently mini EV three-wheelers are operational in the capital.

"Three wheelers are converting to EVs in Delhi but they are used for mostly smaller distances in commercial activities. Mini trucks are mostly CNG-based; if the government is considering EV trucks, then supporting infrastructure is also required," Kapoor said.

Under the new EV policy, an incentive of ₹1 lakh for scrapping of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below cars will be provided upon purchase of a new electric car.

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