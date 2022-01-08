Delhi govt gears up to administer Covid booster doses from Monday

The Delhi government is gearing up to administer Covid-19 booster doses to frontline workers and senior citizens from Monday. Those who have taken the second dose of the vaccine at least nine months ago are eligible for the booster dose, according to authorities.

An official said that eligible persons can get booster doses at existing vaccination sites. “We have trained the vaccinators. Only those who have completed nine months since their second dose are eligible for the booster shots,” said a health department official, adding that the department is carrying out an extensive campaign and information exercise to make people aware of booster doses.

District authorities said they are making calls to people who are eligible for booster doses. “The preparations are complete and there is no shortage of the vaccine. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin as the booster dose and those who got Covishield will get Covishield as the booster dose,” an official said.

Dr Suneela Garg, professor and a member of the Lancet Commission Covid India Task Force, said the booster doses will boost immunity against Covid-19 and its newer variants. “The booster dose is necessary for frontline workers and senior citizens because they are more exposed to the risk of infection as compared to others,” said Dr Garg.