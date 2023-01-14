Delhi govt hoping to administer booster doses door-to-door from next month

By mid-February, the Delhi government is likely to start door-to-door administration of Covid-19 booster shots, senior officials from the health department said on Saturday, adding that the government has been working towards improving the booster shot coverage in the capital and the door-to-door administration is astep in that direction.

“The door-to-door drive will ensure that people who are yet to take their third dose are able to get it. We have asked district administrations to give us details of the manpower and resources that they have and whether they will be able to go ahead with the door-to-door administration. Once the logistics are worked out, we can start the drive. We are hoping that by mid-February, we will be able to start, at least for the vulnerable groups,” the official said.

In view of the low coverage of booster doses, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last month that the government was considering the option of door-to-door administration of booster shots. He said he had floated the idea with the district administration to look for ways to implement it.

Delhi government data shows that till December 21, 2022, over 37.3 million (or 3.73 crore) doses have been administered in the capital.

“Against the national average of 98% coverage of the first dose vaccine, among the 18-plus population, Delhi has achieved 112% coverage, whereas for the second dose, Delhi has achieved 97% coverage against the national average of 92%. In the 15-18 year age group, Delhi has achieved 99% coverage so far for the first dose, against the national average of 84%,” a statement issued by the Delhi government in December read.

The statement added, “Whereas it has achieved 86% coverage against the national average of 72% for the second dose. Similarly, in the 12-15 age group, Delhi Government has achieved 111% coverage for the first dose against the national average of 88% and 80% coverage for the second dose against the national average of 69%.”

Government data showed that cumulatively, in all categories, over 104 million (10.4 crore) citizens were due for the precautionary dose, whereas over 3.36 million (33.58 lakh) citizens had received their precautionary dose.

