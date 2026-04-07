Delhi govt inks MoU to beautify spaces beneath flyovers

The Delhi government on Monday signed an MoU to redevelop and beautify spaces beneath six flyovers. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government is working in close coordination with the private sector to expedite public welfare projects.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has partnered under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives with Dalmia Bharat Limited, Godrej Industries Group and EaseMyTrip Foundation to execute this project, officials said.

EaseMyTrip Foundation will redevelop the Apsara Border flyover stretch (from the MCD toll tax booth to the UP border, 800 metres) and the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover (from Kanain Road cut to Samachar Apartments, 820 metres).

Godrej Industries Group will develop the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) flyover stretch (from Ring Road to NSP Metro Station, around 570 metres).

Dalmia Bharat Limited will take up the Oberoi flyover (from Neela Gumbad to Golf Links, around 700 metres), the Lodhi flyover (from Oberoi Hotel to Shamshan Ghat BRT Road, around 700 metres), and the Mangi Setu/Hanuman Setu stretch (from Red Fort to Salimgarh Fort, around 400 metres).

A Ramayana-themed visual mural will also be created at Mangi Setu. The project will include landscaped green areas, wall paintings, improved sanitation systems, seating facilities and other public amenities, said officials.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government is working in close coordination with the private sector to expedite public welfare projects and enhance the city’s infrastructure.

“The plan is to convert the neglected spaces under flyovers into vibrant and functional areas, helping them evolve into recognisable urban landmarks,” she said.

She added that such public-private collaborations will help transform the Capital into a modern and clean city and contribute to India’s broader vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said beautifying under-flyover spaces would not only enhance the city’s appearance but also make these areas safer and more useful for public use.