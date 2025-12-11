Delhi govt, IOCL sign MoU for flyover upgrades, water ATMs, hospital equipment

The Delhi government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for collaboration across a range of civic and infrastructure initiatives, including beautification of major flyovers, installation of water ATMs, and the supply of advanced medical equipment to government hospitals. PWD minister Pravesh Verma said the MoU would strengthen the department’s ongoing drive to improve major flyovers across the city (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The agreement was formalised at the Delhi secretariat in the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta, ministers Pravesh Verma and Pankaj Singh, senior officials of the Delhi government, and representatives from IOCL. Officials said the partnership is aimed at accelerating ongoing efforts in pollution control, healthcare strengthening, transport improvements and public amenities.

“The MoU will facilitate quicker execution of projects across departments. The capital faces long-standing challenges related to urban infrastructure and public services, and we have been seeking cooperation from various organisations since the beginning of our term. The administration intends to deliver phased improvements through interdepartmental coordination and support from corporate entities,” said Gupta.

According to the government, IOCL will support beautification and maintenance work on five flyovers and one road stretch identified for upgrades. The selected locations are the IIT Delhi Flyover, Panchsheel Flyover, Punjabi Bagh Flyover, Chirag Delhi Flyover, Mukarba Chowk, and a 500-metre section of Aurobindo Marg. Officials said these projects will focus on enhancing visual appeal and improving urban spaces along key traffic corridors.

PWD minister Pravesh Verma said the MoU would strengthen the department’s ongoing drive to improve major flyovers across the city. He said the installation of water ATMs, in coordination with the Delhi Jal Board, will help expand access to clean drinking water in public areas. Eight locations have been finalised for the water ATMs, which will be equipped with 5-stage filtration systems and will have a dispensing capacity of 2,000 litres of purified RO water per hour.

In the health sector, IOCL will provide advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment to two major government hospitals. Lok Nayak Hospital will receive MRI and CT scan machines, while the Delhi State Cancer Institute in Dilshad Garden will be equipped with a high-energy linear accelerator for cancer treatment. Officials said procurement and installation will be carried out as per departmental timelines.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said, “The MoU aligns with ongoing efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and public services. As part of the agreement, three DTC depots will be upgraded into modern energy hubs with new infrastructure and commuter-oriented facilities. In addition, eco-friendly branding and messaging promoting green energy will be displayed on 250 electric buses of the DTC.”

Officials said the government will monitor progress across departments to ensure timely implementation of the initiatives outlined in the MoU.