Delhi govt makes registration mandatory for all used vehicle dealers

The Delhi government has mandated registration for all dealers involved in the sale and purchase of used vehicles, tightening oversight of the second-hand automobile market. The move comes weeks after a used vehicle was allegedly involved in a blast near the Red Fort, highlighting gaps in traceability.

The transport department’s order dated December 15 stated that no individual or entity may operate as a used vehicle dealer without a valid authorisation certificate. Under the new framework, dealers must register online via a dedicated portal and pay a prescribed fee. Existing dealers will have 15 days to register once the portal is operational.

“It is hereby informed to all the concerned, who are engaged in the sale and purchase of old vehicles to get themselves registered on the portal within 15 days positively,” the letter from the department read.

According to official estimates, nearly 600-700 used vehicles are sold in Delhi every day. In 2025 so far, ownership of 236,000 vehicles has been transferred.

The move follows a December 8 meeting under the chairmanship of the special secretary (transport), to discuss steps that need to be taken to strengthen security.

The new norms were finalised in the wake of a recent blast incident near the Red Fort, in which a used vehicle was allegedly involved. Officials noted the vehicle used in the blast had been registered in Delhi and sold multiple times without updated records, complicating the investigation.

“After the implementation of the new system, individuals seeking to sell their vehicles will either have to be physically present at the regional transport office (RTO) or carry out the transaction through a registered dealer. In cases where the vehicle owner is not personally present, the sale can only be conducted through an authorised dealer, with the owner required to inform the transport department through Form 29C,” a transport department official said.

Once a vehicle is handed over, the registered dealer will be considered its “deemed owner” until the transfer is finalised, responsible for all documents. Dealers must also maintain detailed transaction records, including a vehicle transfer register and stock register.

The government will run a public awareness campaign using SMS, WhatsApp, notices, and jingles to inform citizens about the new process.