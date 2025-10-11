Delhi govt mandates use of recycled C&D waste for construction projects

The Delhi government has made the use of recycled construction and demolition (C&D) waste mandatory in all public construction projects across the city, urban development minister Ashish Sood said on Friday after chairing a high-level meeting with officials from all civic departments to review progress on C&D waste utilisation and set accountability targets. Delhi’s urban development minister Ashish Sood. (HT Archive)

Citing the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, which require all public sector bodies to use recycled materials, Sood said that despite Delhi’s growing infrastructure activity, utilisation of recycled C&D material remains far below potential. Against an annual target of 995,000 metric tonnes (MT) set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for 2025-26, only about 52,000 MT has been used so far.

To bridge this gap, the government has set department-wise annual offtake targets, including 200,000 MT for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and 100,000 MT each for PWD and DSIIDC. Other agencies like NDMC, DJB, DTC, and DISCOMs have also been assigned specific utilisation goals.

“The use of recycled materials such as road sub-base, pavement blocks, tiles, and drain covers will now be compulsory in all ongoing and upcoming works,” Sood said. He also directed that payments to agencies could be withheld for failing to meet off-take targets and ordered quarterly reviews to ensure compliance.

Emphasising environmental gains, the minister said proper C&D waste management would help reduce dust pollution, promote resource efficiency, and move Delhi closer to its goal of becoming a “clean, healthy, and green capital city.”