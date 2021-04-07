Delhi govt may introduce new curriculum on pilot basis in some east Delhi schools from July

The Delhi government is planning to introduce its new curriculum on a pilot basis for students up to Class 8 in its east district’s zone number two schools in July, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The east district’s zone number two has over 60 schools spread across areas such as Mayur Vihar, Trilokpuri, Mandawali, Ashok Nagar, Patparganj, and IP extension, among others.

The Delhi government had in last July formed a committee — Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee — for the creation of a new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 years in line with the globally renowned best practices and educational reforms. The committee was mandated to re-imagine the current curriculum, pedagogical practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly module for pre-primary, primary, and upper primary classes in Delhi schools.

A senior official of the government’s education department, who wished not to be named, said, “The government has contemplated on piloting the curriculum it is creating from the public schools of a particular zone in east Delhi . The idea behind implementing the curriculum in a pilot way is to figure out what challenges can come and how they can be ironed out.”

A member of the curriculum reform committee, also requesting anonymity, said that the project will be implemented on a pilot basis from July onwards in the east Delhi district’s zone-2. “The curriculum is only for students of nursery to Class 8, and therefore it won’t be very challenging to implement. The curriculum is very transformative. It will bring out a very new learning system among the children of Delhi. The committee is meeting on April 8 to discuss further details of its implementation, including training of teachers,” the committee member said.

Seema Singh Rathi, principal of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mayur Vihar said, “We have heard that our zone is likely to be the first to implement the Delhi government’s new curriculum. However, we have not received any official communication yet. If implemented, it will be a great opportunity for our teachers and students.”

The Delhi government has also announced the implementation of its own education board — known as Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) — in 20-25 schools from this academic session onwards. “The government is yet to finalise the names of the 20-25 schools. However, the new education board will be implemented in schools situated in different districts,” the education department official said.