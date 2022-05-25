Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so.
The government also announced that it will build three charging and battery swapping stations for two-wheelers in the city’s industrial areas.
“Delhi has become the first state to operationalise incentives for e-bicycles. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) can now apply to the transport department for various eligible models. List of approved models will be published on http://ev.delhi.gov.in. The people of Delhi will also soon be able to avail subsidies on approved models,” said Gahlot.
Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
Cargo e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 33% of its selling price (up to ₹1,500) along with an additional scrapping incentive of up to ₹3,000 on scrapping old internal combustion engine vehicles (subject to matching contribution by OEM).
The incentives on e-cycles shall be applied by the dealer (on behalf of the consumer) post sale of e-cycle. The incentive will be credited to the consumer within 7-10 working days in their Aadhaar-linked bank account.
Meanwhile, industries minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday announced that three charging and battery swapping stations will be built in Patparganj, Bawana Industrial Area Sector-5 and Narela Sector-B.
-
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday. As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax. Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital.
-
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
-
Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A man and a woman died and four people were injured when a van overturned and caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri on Wednesday, police said, adding that according to their preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a scooty. According to the police, the incident took place near Noorpur under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.
-
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
-
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics