Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so.

The government also announced that it will build three charging and battery swapping stations for two-wheelers in the city’s industrial areas.

“Delhi has become the first state to operationalise incentives for e-bicycles. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) can now apply to the transport department for various eligible models. List of approved models will be published on http://ev.delhi.gov.in. The people of Delhi will also soon be able to avail subsidies on approved models,” said Gahlot.

Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.

Cargo e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 33% of its selling price (up to ₹1,500) along with an additional scrapping incentive of up to ₹3,000 on scrapping old internal combustion engine vehicles (subject to matching contribution by OEM).

The incentives on e-cycles shall be applied by the dealer (on behalf of the consumer) post sale of e-cycle. The incentive will be credited to the consumer within 7-10 working days in their Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Meanwhile, industries minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday announced that three charging and battery swapping stations will be built in Patparganj, Bawana Industrial Area Sector-5 and Narela Sector-B.