Delhi govt orders commercial, office buildings to put anti-smog guns on rooftops

The Delhi government has mandated the installation of rooftop anti-smog guns in all high-rise commercial, hotel, and institutional buildings across the city, in a unique directive aimed at tackling urban air pollution. Officials said the directive comes after alarming deterioration in air quality observed during from October to January every year. (AP)

The order, issued by the environment department on May 29, applies to commercial complexes, malls, and hotels with a built-up area greater than 3,000 square metres, and to office and institutional buildings that are at least ground plus five floors tall.Residential houses, apartment complexes, and group housing societies have been exempted.

“The directive applies to all commercial complexes, malls, and hotels with a built-up area greater than 3,000 square metres, as well as all institutional and office buildings that are ground plus five floors (G+5) or higher,” an official said.

These buildings must install and operate anti-smog guns within six months and run them year-round, excluding the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1, according to the order issued on directions of environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The order is part of a push to integrate pollution control into everyday urban infrastructure.

“For the first time, Delhi has acted to curb a long-ignored pollution source. This is accountability in action. Delhi is the first city to mandate anti-smog guns throughout the year in all high-rise commercial buildings such as malls, hotels, and institutional buildings,” Sirsa said.

The so-called anti-smog guns are effectively large fan-powered installations that throw air enriched with tiny water droplets over long distances in an attempt at capturing pollutants and bringing them aground.

According to the directive, the number of anti-smog guns to be installed will depend on the building’s size. Three anti-smog guns are to be installed on buildings with built-up areas below 10,000 square metres and additional one gun with every 5,000 square metre added.

The guns must be permanently affixed to the parapet wall using fixed brackets rather than mobile trailers.

“The equipment must be mounted to the building’s parapet wall using fixed brackets and not mobile trailers. Each smog gun should be capable of a horizontal mist throw of 75 to 100 metres and produce droplets between 5 to 20 microns in size to effectively target airborne particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10. Operation must not exceed 1,200 litres per hour or 10,000 litres over an eight-hour day,” an official aware of the matter explained. Further, only treated water should be used, with the maximum usage capped at 1,000–1,200 litres per hour, the official added.

Officials said the directive comes after alarming deterioration in air quality observed during from October to January every year. “This government will no longer tolerate half-measures. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of chief minister Rekha Gupta, we are ensuring that pollution control becomes embedded in urban infrastructure—not just in paper policies,” the environment minister added.

The smog guns are to be operated intermittently during peak pollution windows — 6.30am to 9.30am, 5.30pm to 8.30pm, and 1.30am to 4.30am—in short bursts to maximise effectiveness and conserve electricity and water. Buildings between 7 and 10 storeys are considered optimal for generating effective ground-level mist dispersion.

Implementation and enforcement responsibilities have been assigned to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and other construction-approving or land-owning agencies. These agencies have been asked to ensure full compliance and submit quarterly reports to the Department of Environment detailing actions taken, monitoring outcomes, and penalties imposed where necessary.

Meanwhile, experts said the move will only affect the dust locally and is not a long-term solution.

Sunil Dahiya, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said the order shows the government is serious in tackling pollution in the city. “This is a visible move. One that can help bring down pollution locally. However, it is not a long term solution as it will only manage dust locally and in a small space. For long term reduction in pollution, we need to tackle the actual sources themselves,” Dahiya said.