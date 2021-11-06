Delhi govt orders inquiry into platform collapse at Green Park multilevel car parking

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the collapse at an automated car parking facility in south Delhi’s Green Park on Tuesday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said the Delhi government has asked the director of local bodies of the state urban development department to investigate the incident through the public works department (PWD).

“The Kejriwal government will not tolerate any wastage of taxpayers’ money and negligence in public security. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, I have ordered the director of local bodies to conduct an investigation through the PWD and submit a report within 15 days. This is to ensure that the lapses are identified and action is taken against the culprits,” he said.

Four platforms in the city’s first automated parking lot at Green Park allegedly malfunctioned due to a technical fault during a maintenance operation around 5.30pm on Tuesday, damaging at least two vehicles. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said its technical team repaired the glitches on Wednesday.

South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan said he already has ordered a probe to investigate the causes of the malfunction, adding that the private company operating the facility will be blacklisted if found to be at fault for the collapse.

On Saturday, Sisodia alleged that the SDMC collected “huge sums” from shopkeepers near the facility on the pretext of parking conversion charges to build the structure. “Shops were sealed and the parking space was constructed. But within a year, the parking space was mired in corruption allegations and began to collapse, resulting in damage to several cars,” he said.

The deputy chief minister criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) handling of the three municipal corporations in Delhi and failing to “end corruption” in them. Civic body elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place early next year.

“Electric floor plates have started to fall apart inside the parking lot, damaging many cars. Several people have suffered heavy losses, as a result. Fortunately, nobody was harmed. It is obvious that the facility could not last even a year because of BJP’s rigging and corruption,” Sisodia said.

Spokespersons of the Delhi BJP did not respond to requests for comment.