Delhi govt orders third-party audit of commercial establishments to prevent Palam fire repeat

New Delhi Forensic officials inspect the site of the fire. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Delhi Fire Service to get a third-party mapping and audit of all commercialestablishments in the city done, including at those running in residential or mixed land use buildings, in the aftermath of the fire in Palam that left nine dead.

The move comes a day after lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Sindh Sandhu, in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), called for a comprehensive audit to prevent such incidents.

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said, “We have directed for a fire audit of all commercial establishments and a third party agency will be roped in to map and audit establishments running from residences. Establishments running from residences do not require fire NoCs. The government will issue an advisory regarding the fire safety rules.”

Sood said that every establishment, including those located in residential areas, must strictly adhere to standard safety rules. “Every worker and every family deserves to feel safe, no matter where they are. We are finishing the era of ‘blind spots’ in our city’s safety,” he said.

Officials said that an internal inquiry is also being carried out to ascertain whether there were any lapses on the part of Delhi Fire Service, over allegations of firefighters not being properly equipped to tackle the blaze. “A report has been sought and things will be clearer within 48 hours,” an official said, requesting anonymity.