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    Delhi govt planning new EV policy rollout by next month

    Delhi plans to present a new EV policy next week, aiming for implementation by July, with proposed bans on petrol two-wheelers and CNG three-wheelers by 2028.

    Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 10:51 PM IST
    By Saloni Bhatia
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    New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to table the new electric vehicle policy at the Cabinet meeting in the coming week and implement it by next month, as the existing Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, already extended multiple times, is expiring on June 30, an official said on Thursday.

    Photo for representation (Shutterstock)
    Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

    The draft of the the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) policy 2.0 was placed in the the public domain for feedback in April and is yet to be approved by the government due to a lack of consensus on providing a subsidy for hybrid vehicles.

    The government has added a 50% road tax waiver for hybrid cars costing up to 30 lakh in the draft policy. “The government intends to cover hybrid vehicles under the subsidy scheme, but there is resistance from some quarters. It has, however, been noticed that subsidising hybrid vehicles has helped faster adoption of electric vehicles,” said the officer.

    The existing EV policy expired in August 2023 and was extended several times. “The government has no intention of extending the policy further, and the approval of the new EV Policy is necessary,” added the officer.

    The draft of the new EV policy proposes a ban on the registration of new petrol two-wheelers from April 2028 and new CNG three-wheelers from January 2027 — requiring both categories to go fully electric by those dates.

    Under the existing policy, the government has targeted a 25% EV share in new vehicle registrations by 2025 — a figure that fell well short of the estimated 13-14%. Regarding charging infrastructure, the policy targeted the construction of 45,000 charging points across the city; however, only 10% of the target has been achieved so far, with many still non-functional.

    • Saloni Bhatia
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Saloni Bhatia

      Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More

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    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Govt Planning New EV Policy Rollout By Next Month
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