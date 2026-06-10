New Delhi, Delhi government is exploring the possibility of developing sports turfs, warehouses and other commercial facilities on land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board as part of efforts to generate revenue. Delhi govt plans revenue-generating projects on DUSIB land; EY surveying commercial potential

A senior official told PTI that consultancy firm Ernst and Young has been tasked with surveying DUSIB land parcels across the city and assessing their commercial potential.

"The agency is studying the land and identifying what kind of revenue-generating activities can be undertaken at different locations. Various options, including sports turfs and godowns, have been discussed during meetings," he said.

The move comes as the government seeks to create sustainable sources of income for DUSIB, which is responsible for operating night shelters, sanitation facilities and other welfare services for the urban poor.

According to the official, DUSIB currently earns around ₹3.5-4 crore annually from its 17 parking sites across the city. The board also generates nearly ₹11 crore by leasing out land parcels for short-term uses such as marriage functions and community events.

However, the revenue generated through these sources is not sufficient to meet the board's growing expenditure and future expansion plans, he said.

The government is also considering measures to improve and beautify existing night shelters, but the immediate priority is to strengthen DUSIB's revenue base, he added.

"The objective is to make optimum use of available land and create a steady income stream that can support welfare initiatives and infrastructure projects undertaken by the board," the official said.

The exercise is being undertaken alongside a major land protection drive launched by the Delhi government. More than ₹100 crore has been earmarked to identify, map and secure nearly 900 acres of DUSIB land across the national capital by constructing boundary walls and preventing encroachments.

He said the land survey will help the government determine which parcels can be utilised for commercial activities and which can be reserved for future welfare projects.

As part of its expansion plans, DUSIB is preparing to construct 12 permanent night shelters and additional Jan Suvidha Complexes across Delhi. Each proposed shelter is expected to accommodate around 500 people, significantly increasing housing capacity for the homeless population.

Delhi currently has 64 permanent night shelters and around 673 Jan Suvidha Complexes that provide sanitation services in slum clusters and informal settlements.

He said the proposed revenue-generation measures are expected to strengthen DUSIB's finances and support long-term investments in shelter, sanitation and other services for the city's urban poor.

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