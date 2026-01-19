Delhi govt releases ₹3,300 crore to fast-track Phase 4 metro corridors

The Delhi government has released funds worth over ₹3,300 crore – its state contribution – to expedite work on the remaining three corridors of Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro, which will connect Lajpat Nagar to Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha, and Rithala to Kundli, the government said in a statement on Sunday. The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.23 kilometres. (HT PHOTO)

The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.23 kilometres. The projects are estimated to cost approximately ₹14,630.8 crore, of which ₹3,386.18 crore will be met by the Delhi government, chief minister Rekha Gupta said.

“The Delhi government has released its share of funds for the remaining three corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System. These projects will provide improved Metro connectivity to various parts of Delhi and further strengthen the public transport system,” Gupta said, adding that the corridors are expected to be completed within four years and would help control pollution through efficient Metro operations.

Of the three corridors, the first is proposed from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, with a length of 8.4 km and eight elevated Metro stations. It will pass through Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushp Bhawan, Saket District Centre and Pushp Vihar.

The second corridor is proposed from Inderlok to Indraprastha, with a length of 12.38 km. This line will have a total of 10 Metro stations, one elevated and nine underground. It will connect areas such as Inderlok, Dayabasti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Gate, and Delhi Secretariat-IG Stadium.

This corridor has been included under a combined financial framework with the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G-Block corridor. “The combined project cost of these two corridors is ₹8,399.81 crore, of which the Delhi government’s share will be ₹1,987.86 crore,” a government official said.

The third and longest corridor is proposed from Rithala to Kundli, extending Metro connectivity to Haryana. “This corridor will be 26.46 km long and will include 21 stations. The total cost of this project has been estimated at ₹6,230.99 crore, with the Delhi government’s share amounting to ₹1,398.32 crore,” the official said, adding that ₹5,685.22 crore will be spent on the Delhi stretch and ₹545.77 crore on the Haryana portion.

Gupta said the tendering process for the three corridors is underway and preliminary work has already begun. “The construction of these metro corridors will enhance connectivity across northern, central and southern parts of Delhi, as well as the Delhi-NCR region. This will reduce traffic pressure on roads, save commuters’ time and promote the use of public transport,” she said.