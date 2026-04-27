Delhi govt rolls out heat action plan as temperature soars

As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital, the Delhi government on Sunday rolled out a comprehensive set of measures to combat the ongoing heatwave, officials said. Tourists seen shielding themselves from the scorching heat at Humayun's Tomb on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The measures include deploying quick response teams, increasing the availability of oral rehydration salts (ORS) and cold drinking water at public spaces, installing misting systems at bus stops, and introducing cool roof solutions, officials said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to ensure on-ground implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.

“Delhi has recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years. This year, the government conducted a detailed assessment of the city before the advent of summerusing satellite data to identify high-risk zones,” she said.

According to the assessment, the most sensitive zones are Ayanagar in south Delhi, where temperatures previously soared to 45.5°C, along with Najafgarh (43.7°C in 2025) and Safdarjung (46.8°C in 2023). Other emerging hotspots include Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar and Delhi Gate, officials said.

Officials said densely populated fringe areas such as Sawda, Mubarakpur Dabas, Bhalswa, Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri and Bakkarwala are experiencing “heat island” effects.

Special measures for these zones include increasing ORS stock at health centres, deploying 39 quick response teams, and adding water tankers at public spaces including bus stops, school zones, and construction sites, among others.

Gupta also asked departments to ensure adequate water and shade for animals and birds, by installing water points across public spaces, officials said.

The government plans to give ORS solution to school children before they head back home, officials said, adding that outdoor work may also be halted between 12 pm and 3 pm for construction workers. Workers will be given water, caps, towels, and first-aid kits, ice packs will also be stationed at their work sites.

Under the “Cool Roof Policy 2026”, over 28,674 sq ft area of roofs at the Kashmere Gate ISBT have been covered with white paint, acting as a reflective coating to reduce indoor temperatures, officials said. They added that misting systems will be installed at bus stops along with the use of anti-smog guns at dense zones.

The health department has placed over 339 health centres across all districts on alert. More than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed “cool rooms” for heatwave patients. Residents can seek help through helpline numbers: 1077, 1070, and 112, officials said.

Meanwhile, the government issued directives to power companies to ensure a regular supply of electricity as Delhi’s peak power demand is estimated to exceed the 9,000 MW mark this season, a figure significantly higher than last year’s maximum demand of 8,442 MW.

According to Gupta, a special priority protocol is in place to ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical facilities such as hospitals, water treatment plants (WTPs) and mobile towers.