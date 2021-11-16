Centre should clarify contribution of farm fires to Delhi-NCR pollution: Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday the government’s anti-vehicular campaign, titled, ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’, that was scheduled to come to an end on November 18 has been extended for another 15 days.

Rai said the second phase of the campaign, as part of which people are urged to switch off their engines while waiting at traffic signals at major intersections to reduce pollution levels, will begin on November 19 and continue till December 3.

Rai also sought clarification from the Centre on its claims regarding contribution of farm fires in the region's pollution. “In its affidavit, the Centre mentioned both 4% and 35-40% stubble burning contribution in air pollution. It should be clarified...How can both be correct? I urge the environment minister (Central) to verify the data,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rai's comments came a day after the Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government over its affidavit that it said was "all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause (of pollution) is stubble burning".

Speaking about the meeting convened to discuss pollution in the national capital region (NCR), Rai said the Delhi government suggested a work from home policy, ban on industries and construction work to deal with the crisis.

The meeting was attended by officials from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides all other stakeholders as directed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on pollution earlier in the day. He directed officials for implementing planned efforts to curb pollution in NCR, including encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. "Farmers should be contacted not to burn stubble," he was further quoted as saying in a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

(With agency inputs)