Delhi govt's solar scheme is an 'old scheme in new packaging': Arvinder Lovely

The Congress leader's remarks come a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 and said the domestic consumers will get zero amount electricity bills and the tariff for commercial and industrial consumers will be halved on the installation of rooftop solar panels.

"Had the Delhi government seriously pursued and implemented the power plan and solar power launched by the Congress government in November 2006 in the past 10 years, Delhi would have long ago addressed the power shortage in the capital and reduced the power bills of the people, and brought down air pollution," Lovely said in a statement.

He said now that the Lok Sabha polls was at the door step and the assembly elections a year ahead, the city government has woken up to the need to reduce the power bills of the consumers to "zero".

Addressing his party's observers and workers, Lovely said that the Congress government had made it mandatory for installing solar power in commercial establishments like hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, all government buses and 500-square-metre structures and above.

He said that his party's government had also announced ₹6,000 subsidy to the residents for installing solar geyser and ₹6,000 to ₹60,000 for installing solar plants on the roofs and for the solar power purchased by DISCOMs.