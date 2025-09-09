Delhi govt seeks CSR support to tackle Yamuna, waste hills, and air pollution

The Delhi government on Monday announced a fresh push to tackle three of the Capital’s most pressing civic challenges -- Yamuna pollution, waste hills and air pollution -- by enlisting corporate support under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Delhi Jal Board pitched CSR funding for sewage treatment plants and drain adoption, while the govt sought a dedicated CSR corpus to tackle pollution and waste. (HT Archive)

At a dialogue titled “Revival of Yamuna and Delhi – A CSR Dialogue” held at Raj Niwas, lieutenant governor VK Saxena, chief minister Rekha Gupta and water minister Pravesh Singh Verma met industry bodies, corporates and PSUs to explore partnerships.

Calling Yamuna rejuvenation her government’s top priority, Gupta said, “Industries must not only contribute financially but also adopt a culture of sustainable practices. This is about safeguarding Delhi’s environment for the next 50 years.”

The Delhi Jal Board presented a roadmap suggesting CSR funds could support small sewage treatment plants along drains and adoption of stretches that release untreated sewage. Gupta also proposed a CSR corpus fund and assured corporates of a curated project list for targeted utilisation.

Saxena said Delhi’s the three challenges cannot be solved without industry and societal involvement. Corporates were also urged to fund tree plantations and green belts in the Yamuna floodplains, citing initiatives such as Baansera, Asita and Vatika. A follow-up meeting will finalise timelines and outcomes.

Separately, Gupta reviewed development works in Northeast Delhi, naming Kapil Mishra as minister-in-charge. She directed priority action on sewerage, sanitation and water supply, and announced health camps at Arogya Mandirs from September 18.