Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi govt seeks to bring back shared cab rides to cut pollution

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 03:22 am IST

Officials said the government was in discussion with cab aggregators to bring back shared taxi options that were available in Delhi before the Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi

The Delhi CM said it is imperative to reduce number of vehicles on roads. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
The Delhi CM said it is imperative to reduce number of vehicles on roads. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The Delhi government is preparing to restart shared cab services as part of a broader strategy to reduce vehicular congestion and curb air pollution, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

Officials said the move, which is expected to be discussed in detail in a meeting with cab aggregators and transport companies, is aimed at enabling fewer vehicles to serve a larger number of commuters without compromising passenger convenience.

Addressing a review of transport and pollution-control measures, Gupta said reducing the number of private vehicles on roads was key to any effective pollution mitigation plan. “Our focus is on maximising passenger movement through shared and clean mobility solutions so that traffic flow improves and emissions come down,” she said.

Officials said the government was in discussion with cab aggregators to bring back shared taxi options that were available in Delhi before the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposed framework will also encourage a greater share of electric vehicles in taxi fleets and seek to increase the participation of women drivers, both to enhance safety and improve service availability.

The CM said the planned meeting with aggregators will focus on operational models for shared rides, incentives for women drivers and the possible integration of private electric vehicles into taxi services. “The idea is to ensure that travel remains affordable and safe while reducing the overall vehicular load on city roads,” she said.

Besides, the government is tightening checks on polluting vehicles by expanding automated fitness testing infrastructure. Officials said the automated fitness centre at Jhuljhuli is already operational and tests about 70,000 vehicles annually, while the Burari facility is being upgraded. Two more centres at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational by next March, together enabling fitness tests for nearly 300,000 commercial vehicles annually. Five additional centres are planned at DTC depots in Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Depot and Dichau Kalan.

Gupta reiterated that strengthening public transport remains a priority with buses, electric mobility and the Delhi Metro forming the backbone of the city’s long-term transport policy.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt seeks to bring back shared cab rides to cut pollution
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi government plans to restart shared cab services to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The initiative aims to maximize passenger movement while encouraging electric vehicles and increasing women drivers' participation. Additionally, the government is enhancing vehicle fitness checks to ensure compliance and improve public transport systems.