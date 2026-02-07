Delhi govt set to launch Yamuna cruise on Feb 20

The Delhi government is planning to launch a Yamuna cruise service on February 20, as the flagship event of celebrations marking the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party coming to power, said officials. The cruise. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“We plan to launch the cruise on February 20 and a trial run is planned for February 16 or 17,” said an official.

The service is part of the government’s river rejuvenation and tourism development plan. According to officials, the one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a five-km stretch of the Yamuna. It will offer passengers a panoramic views of the ghats and the natural landscape along the riverbanks, said officials. The boat for the cruise can accommodate 32 people, including two crew members. The jetties will include boarding zones, ticket counters, and waiting areas.

The boat has been built by Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, and has a hull painted blue with a maroon underside, and a white superstructure with large glass windows running along the sides.

Detailing the specifications of the boat, Rajesh Desai, founder and managing director of Inspiration Marine told HT, “The Island Boats 40 is a 40-foot river cruiser. Inspiration Marine has been supplying boats of international standards to the Indian boating industry for the last 20 yeas.”

Desai said the boat’s catamaran design gives it high stability and makes it safe for passengers.

“All life saving equipment such as life jackets, life rings, and fire fighting equipment required by regulatory authorities have been installed in the boat,” he said.

The boat was dispatched from Mumbai in a trailer and arrived in Delhi three days ago. Currently, it is dry-docked at the Sonia Vihar Sports Club.

Besides the cruise services, chief minister Rekha Gupta will flag off 500 electric buses from Ramlila Maidan on February 8, the day when the 2025 assembly election results were declared.