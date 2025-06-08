Delhi govt steps up prep for Yoga Day on June 21

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Saturday announced that Delhi government is preparing for a grand celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21 marking which events will be held simultaneously at 11 major stadiums and sports complexes across the city. Education minister Ashish Sood. (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood said over 20,000 participants, including students and teachers from Delhi government schools, NSS/NCC cadets, yoga instructors, and civil defence volunteers, will take part in the celebrations.

“The main event will be held at Chhatrasal Stadium, where over 10,000 participants will perform yoga under the guidance of 5,000 volunteers from Bharatiya Yog Sansthan. Other key locations include Thyagaraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Jhilmil Colony, Bawana, Najafgarh Stadium, and Dwarka Sector-6, among others. A minister will be assigned to supervise each venue,” said Sood.

Sood said the initiative aims to foster physical and mental well-being, especially among students and the broader community. “Participants will be provided with T-shirts, refreshments, water, and yoga mats. Each venue will also be equipped with essential facilities including medical aid, fire safety arrangements, mobile toilets, sanitation services, and reliable electricity and water supply. To ensure safety and smooth coordination, Delhi Police will manage security and traffic, with CCTV surveillance, colour-coded parking passes, and designated emergency services in place. District Magistrates have been tasked with handling local logistics such as transportation, refreshment distribution, and outreach to schools, colleges, and community leaders,” Sood said.