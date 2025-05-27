The Delhi government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that “all possible steps” were being taken to address the staffing shortfall in the DPCC and it has filled 83 vacancies in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) since June last year, when 204 of its 344 sanctioned posts were lying vacant. It added that efforts are under way to recruit permanent staff, with the current vacancy rate standing at 34% and a target to bring it down to 25% by the end of June. Delhi govt tells NGT it has filled 83 DPCC vacancies, aims to cut shortfall

The pollution watchdog has been under the NGT’s scrutiny since October 2023, when nearly two-thirds of its sanctioned posts were found to be unfilled. A related case is also being heard by the Supreme Court.

In an affidavit submitted to the NGT on May 20, the Delhi government said, “That since July 2024 – till date, the DPCC has been able to fill 83 vacancies and thus, after this Hon’ble Court’s interventions last year, the vacancies have come down from around 60% to 34% and the number of filled up posts is now 223.” It added that appointment letters have also been issued to 10 more candidates for various posts, who are expected to join in June 2025.

It also said interviews for another 26 posts were held on May 22 to 24. “Thus, by the end of June 2025, the percentage of vacancies is expected to further come down to 25%,” the report submitted said.

“All departments and agencies concerned have been instructed to prioritise the recruitment process and to remove any procedural impediments that may be the cause of delay,” the government, through the Delhi chief secretary said in the affidavit.

On May 19, the Supreme Court had also pulled up the Delhi government, seeking all posts to be filled up by September this year. “We cannot tolerate the laxity being shown by the Delhi government, especially when Delhi is worst affected in terms of air pollution, at least three months in every year. We, therefore, direct the state to ensure that all 204 vacancies are filled in by the end of September, 2025. The affidavit of compliance to be filed by 15th October 2025. We make it clear that if all the vacancies are not filled in, it will be a case of aggravated contempt,” the apex court had said.

The DPCC serves as the regulatory authority for Delhi in implementing environmental and pollution control laws enacted by Parliament. It operates 24 of Delhi’s 40 ambient air quality monitoring stations, manages 31 noise pollution monitors, and conducts water quality tests of the city’s sewage treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and the Yamuna. The agency also monitors compliance of industrial units with pollution norms, and often functions as the nodal body for enforcing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures.

In January, HT had reported that the DPCC had issued circulars and advertisements to fill around 100 vacant posts, many of which were senior-level. These included 12 environmental engineer posts, one additional director (scientific), three senior scientists, two senior lab assistants, seven assistant section officers, 22 assistant engineers, two administrative officers and 44 junior assistants, among others.

