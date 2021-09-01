Delhi govt to build seven hospitals in six months using precast construction technology

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the government will build seven new hospitals in the Capital in six months using precast building technique.

The hospitals, which will come up in Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB Hospital Campus and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, will be constructed by the Public Works Department.

“All the seven new hospitals will be built with precast building materials. Such building materials are strong and save a lot of time. All steel structures will be manufactured in the factories and will be brought to the construction site for assembling, just like precast concrete material, and will be completely modular. This will increase the pace of construction. Thereby, finishing the work on time,” said Jain.

Precast building technology uses reusable moulds to mass produce the building blocks in factories from where they are transported to the construction site for assembling.

The Delhi government will create over 6,800 new intensive care unit (ICU) beds -- 1,430 beds at Shalimar Bagh, 458 at Kirari, 1,912 at GTB Hospital, 1,565 in Raghubir Nagar, 610 in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and 525 beds at the Sultanpuri facility -- at these seven facilities. Currently, there are 10,000 ICU beds across Delhi government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Jain also directed officials to make green sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the hospitals.

“These STPs will be devoid of any foul odour and will consume very little power. All the seven new hospitals will have in-house STPs with zero liquid discharge (ZLD). All the hospitals will use five-star electric appliances that will be energy efficient. These hospitals will also have a provision of the camera connected with individual beds of patients,” Jain said.