Delhi govt to celebrate Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

The Delhi government will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a two-month-long campaign titled “Sardar@150” and beginning October 31, announced Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations, 150 students from 15 educational districts will participate in the “National Unity Water Pledge.

As part of the celebrations, 150 students from 15 educational districts will participate in the “National Unity Water Pledge.” These students will carry water from the Yamuna River to 25 major rivers across the country and bring back water from each to offer at the Sardar Patel statue at Patel Chowk. This collected water will be used in a ritual ceremony led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Patel’s birth anniversary. A documentary film on the campaign will also be screened during the ceremony.

“The campaign is not only a tribute to India’s great unifier Sardar Patel, but also a clarion call for the youth of India to embrace self-reliance, integrity, and national unity,” said Sood.

“Unity Marches” will take place across all 11 districts of Delhi at 6:00 pm on October 31, starting at Patel Chowk till the National War Memorial. Participants will include students, teachers, and volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and My Bharat.

In 10 of Delhi’s districts, 15-km long marches will be held from November 1 to November 25 – collectively making up a 150-km-long initiative – led by Delhi Members of Parliament, Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly, Padma Award winners, and other prominent personalities.

A poster-making competition will also be held across Delhi’s educational districts on the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. The top 10 students from each district will be selected for a study tour to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. A national-level unity march from the statue will also be held on November 26 – Constitution Day.